Monster Doesn't Need Injunction After IP Win, Judge Says

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 7:01 PM EST) -- Monster Energy can't have a preliminary injunction against an automotive toolmaker that was found to have infringed the company's "Monster" name and color scheme, a California federal judge ruled Monday, denying the request because the toolmaker has already discontinued the infringing products.

During a remote hearing, U.S. District Judge Jesus Bernal denied Monster Energy Co.'s motion for a preliminary injunction against Integrated Supply Network LLC following the energy drink giant's jury trial win against the toolmaker in 2018, after ISN argued that the request is a moot issue because it already shut down its "Monster Mobile" brand.

Joseph R. Re of...

