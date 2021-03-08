​​​​​​​Cal State Univ. Gets $2.9M PAGA Safety Fine Axed On Appeal

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 8:30 PM EST) -- A California appeals panel on Friday reversed a jury's $2.9 million Private Attorneys General Act fine against California State University for repeated workplace safety violations, but kept intact a university asbestos consultant's trial win on his retaliation claims and his counsel's $7.8 million fee award. In a 44-page opinion, a unanimous three-judge panel rejected the university's arguments that as a public entity, it is "categorically immune" from claims brought under PAGA, which allows workers to challenge violations of California labor law on the state's behalf. However, the panel noted that the jury found plaintiff Thomas R. Sargent was not personally affected...

