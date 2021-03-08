Topgolf Rival Takes Another Shot At 5th Circ. In Antitrust Case

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 10:32 PM EST) -- SureShot said Monday it will appeal to the Fifth Circuit after a Texas federal court tossed its latest suit accusing golf entertainment company Topgolf of squelching competition by buying a tech outfit that supplied SureShot's golf ball-tracking system. SureShot Golf Ventures filed a notice of appeal for U.S. District Judge Andrew S. Hanen's February order dismissing the defunct rival's antitrust claims against Topgolf International Inc. The case centers around Topgolf's 2016 acquisition of Protracer, a Swedish company that developed a system for tracking the path of golf balls through high-speed video and sensors. The judge tossed the case after finding that...

