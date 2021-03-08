Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

UnitedHealth Autism Policy Flouts Parity Act, Judge Rules

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 7:58 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has ruled that UnitedHealth's refusal to pay for a popular autism treatment violates the federal benefits law and the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act, which requires insurers to take mental health issues as seriously as physical ailments when making coverage decisions.

U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers handed a win Friday to an anonymous California mother, who had challenged UnitedHealth's refusal to cover behavioral therapies like applied behavioral analysis, or ABA, a common form of autism treatment.

Jane Doe had argued that the coverage exclusion — which she encountered when she tried to enroll her...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!