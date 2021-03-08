Fall Trial Set For IRS Agent Accused Of ID Theft, Fraud

Law360, New York (March 8, 2021, 11:13 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Monday set a November trial date for a New York City IRS agent accused of stealing the identity of a person the tax agency had been investigating and using forged documents to buy a $1.65 million Upper East Side apartment. U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly said during a teleconference that the trial of Bryan Cho, also known as Yong Hee Cho, will commence on Nov. 1. An Internal Revenue Service agent since 2008, Cho faces 10 criminal counts, including aggravated identity theft, wire fraud and making a fake passport. He has been denied bail —...

