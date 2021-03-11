Womble Bond Dickinson Snags Energy, Gaming, Transpo Pro

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 7:02 PM EST) -- The former co-leader of Brown Rudnick LLP's energy, regulatory and environmental practice group has joined Womble Bond Dickinson LLP as a partner in Boston. Jed Nosal, a former Massachusetts state prosecutor, is working as part of Womble Bond's business litigation group and will be focusing on state regulatory oversight, investigations, compliance and related litigation for a diverse set of clients in the energy, gaming, technology, and transportation industries, the firm said. In the energy space, Nosal said his work ranges from obtaining regulatory approvals before state regulators, obtaining rate approvals for distribution companies, matters involving new entrants, and work in the...

