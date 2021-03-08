'Sideshow' Puerto Rico IP Trial Leaves 1st Circ. Puzzled

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 5:50 PM EST) -- The First Circuit appeared puzzled Monday as it considered the appeal of a publishing company challenging a six-figure jury verdict finding that it infringed the copyrights of a Puerto Rican author and a playwright, saying the late author's heirs are now making a different argument than the one that prevailed at trial. The descendants of Puerto Rican author Enrique Laguerre as well as a playwright who adapted his novels "La Resaca" (The Undertow) and "La Llamarada" (The Blaze), scored a $266,350 judgment in 2019 when a San Juan jury found that publishing company Editorial Cultural Inc. infringed their copyrights by printing and...

