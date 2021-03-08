DC Circ. Grills FERC Over Sketchy Review Of $286M Pipeline

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 9:07 PM EST) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission faced tough questioning at the D.C. Circuit Monday as a three-judge panel suggested the regulator failed to properly evaluate a proposed $286 million, 65-mile gas pipeline in Illinois and Missouri, particularly overlooking the possibility of self-dealing by the pipeline's owner. During remote oral arguments over the Environmental Defense Fund's bid to invalidate FERC's August 2018 conditional certification of the Spire STL Pipeline, the judges all seemed to agree with the EDF that the commission did not rigorously review information about the pipeline. The judges said the record suggests the pipeline is not genuinely needed and would...

