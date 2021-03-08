DOJ Hits Alleged 'Defeat Device'-Maker With Clean Air Act Suit

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 11:51 PM EST) -- A Cayman Islands-based company and its U.S.-based owners were sued by the U.S. Department of Justice in New York federal court Monday for allegedly manufacturing devices to defeat emission controls in cars and trucks, in violation of the Clean Air Act. EZ Lynk and its owners Bradley Gintz, of Louisiana, and Thomas Wood, of Denver, spent more than four years making and selling at least 10,000 devices that allowed drivers to beat the emissions requirements with the "push of a button" the complaint alleges. "EZ Lynk has enabled many thousands of drivers across the United States to use the EZ Lynk...

