McKinsey Seeks New MDL As Opioid Headaches Worsen

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 11:08 PM EST) -- An emerging wave of lawsuits accusing McKinsey & Co. of contributing to the opioid crisis should be centralized but also kept separate from existing multidistrict opioid litigation, the beleaguered consulting firm said in new court filings. McKinsey's filings Monday in multiple cases disclosed that it asked the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation on Friday to centralize current and future opioid-crisis lawsuits in New York City, where it is based, as opposed to Cleveland, where the existing opioid MDL has been playing out since 2017. The company leaned heavily on efficiency arguments when requesting a new MDL in the Southern District of...

