Whistleblower Suit Must Be Reinstated, 11th Circuit Told

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 6:48 PM EST) -- A former general counsel of the Atlanta Housing Authority wants the Eleventh Circuit to reinstate her whistleblower lawsuit, saying a lower court mischaracterized the dispute as disagreements with her supervisors. Karen Fuerst, the housing authority's former senior vice president and deputy general counsel for real estate, said in a brief filed Monday that a Georgia federal judge misinterpreted the National Defense Authorization Act, which includes coverage for whistleblowers, when dismissing her suit in December. She says the Act isn't limited to employees of private contractors but covers public agencies such as the Atlanta Housing Authority. Fuerst says U.S. District Judge Marc...

