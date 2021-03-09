Dickey's BBQ Says It Must 'Guess' Claims In Data Breach Suit

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 5:26 PM EST) -- Dickey's Barbecue has asked a Texas federal judge to toss a proposed class action against it over a data breach, arguing that there are not enough facts to state a claim, especially since the chain must "guess what plaintiff's claims are." Latorsha Adams, the proposed lead plaintiff, is one of a handful of customers suing Dickey's over a credit card data breach at more than 100 locations from May 2019 to September 2020 that led to the sale on the dark web of personal information belonging to around 3 million customers. Dickey's slammed Adams in its motion to dismiss Monday, saying her claims...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS