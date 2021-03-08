Walmart Beats Calif. Suit Over Alleged Data Breach, For Now

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 10:46 PM EST) -- A California federal judge tossed a proposed class action alleging Walmart's lax security practices led to exposure of customers' personal data, saying the complaint isn't specific enough about what information was stolen and when, but will allow a rework of the suit. In order to bring a California Consumer Privacy Act claim, plaintiff Lavarious Gardiner must argue that Walmart's alleged shoddy security practices led to a data breach that happened after Jan. 1, 2020, when the law went into effect, but he hasn't done that, U.S. District Judge Jeffrey S. White said Friday. While conceding that his complaint doesn't provide the...

