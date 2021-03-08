Atty Fraud Claims In Dorsey Condo Sale Suit Can Continue

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 8:28 PM EST) -- A New York state judge has agreed to allow "extraordinary" fraud and deceit allegations from a couple cheated by a hedge fund manager against a Dorsey & Whitney LLP partner and two other Manhattan attorneys who represented him to continue. In a March 4 decision, acting state Supreme Court Judge Gerald Lebovits sided with the plaintiffs, Michael and Norma Knopf, and declined to dismiss so-called Section 487 claims against Dorsey white collar partner Nick Akerman, transactional lawyer Edward Feldman and attorney Frank Esposito. All formally represented hedge fund owner Michael H. Sanford, and have been accused of helping cheat the elderly...

