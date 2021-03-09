Bid Protest Spotlight: Arbitrary Action, Timeline, Task Order

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 6:08 PM EST) -- This month's bid protest roundup considers three important decisions. In Superior Optical Labs Inc. v. U.S., in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, a company successfully challenged an agency's decision to take corrective action by reopening a competition the company had already won.[1] In NIKA Technologies Inc. v. U.S., the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit issued a decision clarifying the protest timelines applicable for triggering a stay of contract performance.[2] In DynCorp International LLC v. U.S., the Court of Federal Claims reaffirmed the general prohibition on bringing task order protests to that court.[3] Superior Optical Labs — Unnecessary Corrective Action Agencies frequently...

