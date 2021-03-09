Health Care Co. Wants Clinicians' OT Win Reheard By 9th Circ.

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 1:43 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit should reconsider a panel ruling that a health care staffing company must include traveling clinicians' per diem benefits in overtime calculations, the company argued, saying the ruling conflicted with court precedent and could significantly affect the health care staffing industry. In a petition for a rehearing or a rehearing en banc Monday, AMN Services LLC argued that a Ninth Circuit panel's Feb. 8 ruling was wrong because under U.S. Supreme Court and circuit precedent, the Fair Labor Standards Act allows employers to withhold payments for certain expenses. "The panel relied on what payments are called rather than what function they...

