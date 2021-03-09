California Fines Amazon, Contractor $6.4M For Wage Theft

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 4:01 PM EST) -- Amazon.com and a delivery contractor jointly face $6.4 million in fines from the California labor commissioner for cheating over 700 workers of wages, the state's Department of Industrial Relations announced. Amazon and Green Messengers Inc., a delivery contractor, stiffed workers of minimum wage and overtime pay and denied them rest and meal breaks, the labor commissioner's office said in a release Monday. "Contracting out services does not release employers from their duty to ensure workers are being legally compensated," Labor Commissioner Lilia García-Brower said in a statement. "In this case, both Green Messengers and Amazon.com Services are responsible for the wage...

