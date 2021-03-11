Trading Firm Says 3rd Time's The Charm For $3.6M Award

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 10:51 AM EST) -- A New York-based trading firm has urged a federal judge to confirm a revised $3.6 million international arbitration award against a biotechnology company that reneged on a financing deal, arguing the arbitrator's third calculation is right on the money. In a motion filed in New York federal court Monday, Three Brothers Trading LLC said that "there is no conceivable basis" to avoid confirmation of the amended $3.6 million arbitration award against Generex Biotechnology Corp., arguing that it provided "much more than ample information" to revise the $3.6 million arbitration award that U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla sent back to an...

