Freezer Co. Denied Early Win In Suit Over Destroyed Embryos

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 9:09 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has denied a cryopreservation tank manufacturer's bid for an early win in a proposed class action that claims its faulty storage tank caused the loss of frozen embryos, saying Monday there's evidence the company knew of the defect. Chart Industries Inc.'s December motion for summary judgment said the patients who sued don't have any admissible expert testimony to support claims that the company made a defective storage tank, which Pacific Fertility Center used to hold 2,500 embryos and 1,500 eggs. U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley said in her decision Monday that Chart fell short on winning...

