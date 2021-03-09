Teva Investors Win Class Cert. In Securities Suit

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 8:56 PM EST) -- A Connecticut federal court on Tuesday certified a class of Teva Pharmaceutical investors accusing the company of attributing its success to good business decisions when much of the good fortune was instead due to its participation in an allegedly sprawling generic drug price-fixing conspiracy. U.S. District Judge Stefan R. Underhill certified a class of investors that held certain shares or notes in Teva ahead of a May 2019 complaint from state enforcers accusing the company of being at the center of an industrywide price-fixing scheme. In his order, Judge Underhill also rejected a bid from Teva to exclude evidence from the investors'...

