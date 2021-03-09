US Should Learn From German Courts Balancing SEP Rights

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 5:47 PM EST) -- In a recent decision involving standard-essential patents, the German Federal Court of Justice, or FCJ, set a productive tone in balancing the rights of patentees and implementers in SEP disputes. In the November Sisvel International SA v. Haier Deutschland GmbH decision,[1] the FCJ explicitly considered what obligations the parties have in fraught negotiations over FRAND licenses in the SEP context, giving clarity and guidance to parties going forward. The FCJ demonstrates a refreshingly pragmatic understanding of the same motivations evident to every New York merchant: The hot dog sellers always want the mustard to be free. Restated in the more staid...

