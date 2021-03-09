Feds Won't Prolong Security Tariff Litigation In CIT

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 4:49 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade appears poised to strike down the Trump administration's expansion of national security tariffs on steel after the government told the court that it would not change course in its argument on the timing of the expansion. A CIT panel ruled last month that former President Donald Trump's decision to widen national security levies on raw steel to cover finished goods like nails came long after statutory deadlines had lapsed. But the panel left the door open for the U.S. Department of Justice to argue that consultations within the government had effectively reset the clock....

