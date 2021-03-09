Whistleblowers Can't Get Cut Of Sports Co.'s $2M Ill. Tax Deal

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 6:30 PM EST) -- An Illinois appellate court held Monday that two relators that filed a qui tam suit against Fanatics and its affiliates for allegedly undercharging customers sales tax aren't entitled to a portion of the $2.1 million tax payment the sports retailer made to the state to cover its tax liability. Before the relators, attorney Matthew Hurst and New York law firm Sarraf Gentile LLP, filed their complaint, the Illinois Department of Revenue had audited Fanatics' tax liability and sent it a "notice of proposed liability" that prompted the company's payment, with no penalties assessed, according to the opinion. That timing dooms the...

