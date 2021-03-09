Albright Transfer Delay Is Awfully Familiar, Says Fed. Circ.

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 10:40 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit has found that Judge Alan Albright's nearly eight-month delay in ruling on whether to transfer a patent-holding company's infringement suit against TracFone out of his court was "strikingly similar" to a case last month, ordering yet another dispute to be put on hold until the Texas federal judge reaches a decision. On Monday, the three-judge panel delivered a per curiam ruling on a mandamus petition from TracFone Wireless Inc. that sought to have Precis Group LLC's patent case put on ice until Judge Albright rules on the wireless reselling giant's bid to send the case to a federal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS