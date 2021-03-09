2nd Circ. Lets Iran-Linked Charity Collect More Rent

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 10:04 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit on Tuesday affirmed a federal judge's order granting the forfeiture of a midtown Manhattan office building owned by an Iran-linked charity in a decades-old sanctions case, but told the charity it could collect rental income stretching back nearly two years longer than previously allowed. The three-judge panel rejected the Alavi Foundation's argument that the district court erred when it found probable cause for the forfeiture of the charity's building at 650 Fifth Ave., but modified the court's order to release rental income from Jan. 5, 2018, to Oct. 13, 2020 — a period nearly two years longer than...

