Int'l Arbitration Boutiques Flourish As BigLaw Gets The Slip

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 8:27 PM EST) -- Early 2021 has been punctuated by news that several prominent international arbitration practitioners have opted to leave their global law firms to form smaller, more specialized firms, illustrating a trend that experts say is likely to ramp up. Although the former leaders of Shearman & Sterling LLP's international arbitration practice Emmanuel Gaillard and Yas Banifatemi made big news last month when they announced their departure to launch their own specialist international arbitration and international law firm, the move likely surprised few in the practice area. Highly regarded practitioners in the field have been leaving BigLaw to establish specialist boutique firms for...

