Sutter's Revised $575M Calif. Antitrust Deal Nears Initial OK

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 11:20 PM EST) -- A California judge indicated Tuesday she'll preliminarily approve Sutter Health's revised $575 million antitrust settlement with the Golden State and appoint a woman to monitor the health system's compliance, after rejecting the parties' earlier proposal due to its lack of diversity. During a hearing, Superior Court Judge Anne-Christine Massullo commended the parties for their work on vetting a second pool of monitor candidates after she rejected the first proposed pool of candidates for consisting only of a small group of white men. "I was very impressed by the second round of interviews for the second round of monitors," the judge said....

