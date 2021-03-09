Cannabis Co. Hexo Beats Investor Suit

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 9:19 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge has tossed out a proposed securities class action alleging that cannabis company Hexo Corp. lied and withheld information from investors before losing them hundreds of millions of dollars, saying the shareholders didn't show that the company had knowledge of lower-than-expected demand. U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald said in Monday's opinion that lead plaintiffs John B. Medley and Timothy Sweeney didn't properly support their Securities Act and Exchange Act claims against the Quebec-based cannabis supplier, individual directors and officers of the company, and a dozen underwriters of its initial public offering. "Plaintiffs have not alleged facts detailing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS