NLRB Acting GC Shreds Judge's Bargaining Suit Dismissal

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 8:34 PM EST) -- A National Labor Relations Board judge ignored key facts and produced a "narrative that does not reflect the record evidence" when ruling that a New Jersey care facility did not illegally assist an effort to oust a Communications Workers of America local, the NLRB general counsel's office argued. In a brief filed Friday, the NLRB detailed its many exceptions to Administrative Law Judge Jeffrey Gardner's ruling. Attorneys for the NLRB General Counsel's Office argued that extensive facts cut against the January finding that CWA Local 1040 lost support of workers at New Concepts for Living Inc. because of its inactivity, not...

