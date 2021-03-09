FCC Could Drop Long-Silent Ga. AM Radio Station's License

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 7:12 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission said Tuesday it will kick off a proceeding to decide whether to refuse the license renewal for a Georgia AM radio station that's stayed silent for long periods. The FCC's Media Bureau announced that an administrative law judge will preside over a hearing to determine whether NIA Broadcasting Inc.'s license renewal for WSYL (AM), in Sylvania, Georgia, should be granted or denied. The agency cited the station's "record of extended periods of silence" from the time NIA became its licensee on Jan. 22, 2018, to now. "A broadcast licensee's authorization to use radio spectrum in the public...

