Costco, Others Ink False Ad Deals Over Kona Coffee

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 7:05 PM EST) -- Costco, Marshalls and Gold Coffee Roasters have reached agreements with Hawaiian coffee farmers to settle out of a proposed class action that accused them of selling ordinary coffee under the name "Kona," including a $6 million payment from Gold. Under a proposed settlement filed Monday in Washington federal court, Gold Coffee Roasters Inc. would pay the money to more than 600 class members who grow Kona coffee, depending on how much product each sold during the proposed class period. The company also agreed to new labeling that will adhere to Hawaii's "more stringent labeling laws." Costco Wholesale Corp. and Marshalls of MA Inc....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS