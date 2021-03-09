Calif. Enviro Group Wins Water Well Fight On Appeal

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 6:58 PM EST) -- A California county wrongly bypassed environmental reviews for water wells by determining it didn't have discretion on where to place them relative to pollution sources, a California appellate court said, sending the case back to a lower court for further review. A three-judge panel on Monday said Stanislaus County does have discretionary authority under the California Environmental Quality Act to make decisions about where a well can go, which triggers environmental reviews. That standard means the county can't simply treat each well approval as ministerial — that is, with a set of rules that outline criteria for placement of wells but...

