Chinese Co. Won't Get Final Judgment Over Trump Blacklist

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 10:39 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge said Tuesday he's not prepared to rule on a request from Chinese electronics company Xiaomi Corp. to permanently block a Trump administration order placing it on a blacklist due to alleged ties to the Chinese military, but will decide on its request for a preliminary injunction pausing enforcement by the end of the week. During oral arguments on Xiaomi's motion for a preliminary injunction, U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras told an attorney for the company that his presentation did not convince him that a final judgment should be issued at this stage in the litigation. Covington & Burling LLP...

