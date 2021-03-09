VW, Bosch Escape Defective Braking System Claims, For Now

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 11:01 PM EST) -- Volkswagen and Bosch beat putative class claims from drivers who say defects cause their vehicles' automatic emergency braking systems to randomly engage after a California federal judge found Tuesday the drivers have not shown why they need repairs or buybacks rather than cash damages. U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar dismissed, with leave to amend, the class claims from Neeraj Sharma and Stephan Moonesar against Volkswagen Group of America Inc. and Robert Bosch LLC, finding that, among other things, the drivers haven't shown why monetary damages, rather than injunctive relief, are sufficient to solve their problems. "Plaintiffs have made no showing...

