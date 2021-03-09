Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

VW, Bosch Escape Defective Braking System Claims, For Now

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 11:01 PM EST) -- Volkswagen and Bosch beat putative class claims from drivers who say defects cause their vehicles' automatic emergency braking systems to randomly engage after a California federal judge found Tuesday the drivers have not shown why they need repairs or buybacks rather than cash damages.

U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar dismissed, with leave to amend, the class claims from Neeraj Sharma and Stephan Moonesar against Volkswagen Group of America Inc. and Robert Bosch LLC, finding that, among other things, the drivers haven't shown why monetary damages, rather than injunctive relief, are sufficient to solve their problems.

"Plaintiffs have made no showing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!