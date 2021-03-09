NYC Atty, Others Plead Not Guilty To Asylum Fraud Racket

Law360, New York (March 9, 2021, 10:49 PM EST) -- A New York City immigration attorney and two other individuals on Tuesday denied accusations that they gamed the U.S. asylum system by counseling their mostly Russian clients on how to concoct false stories of persecution. Staten Island lawyer Julia Greenberg was arraigned on charges of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and conspiracy to commit asylum fraud alongside two operators of Russian America, a Manhattan and Brooklyn-based company that helps clients, primarily from Russia and Commonwealth of Independent States countries, seek legal status in the U.S. Greenberg and co-defendants Yury Mosha and Uladzimir Danskoi pled not guilty to the charges in a...

