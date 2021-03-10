PHH Mortgage Evades Part Of Payoff Statements Suit

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 3:45 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge has tossed part of a proposed class action alleging that PHH Mortgage Corp. unlawfully failed to account for insurance proceeds in loan payoff statements for the two borrowers behind the suit, saying a claim under the New Jersey Consumer Fraud Act fell short. Judge Robert B. Kugler of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey found on Tuesday that New Jersey law is inapplicable to Donald and Nicole Dunn's claims because they are residents of Maryland and the subject property is in Florida. The finding on that claim was "not a close call,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS