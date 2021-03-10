7th Circ. Says AIG Owes For $7M Med. Malpractice Settlement

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 6:33 PM EST) -- An AIG unit must pay for a $7 million settlement of a wrongful death suit over a woman's laparoscopic hysterectomy, the Seventh Circuit said Tuesday. In the ruling, the three judge panel affirmed a judgment ordering the AIG unit, formerly known as American International Specialty Lines Insurance Co., to indemnify The Medical Protective Company of Fort Wayne, Ind. The panel also affirmed a jury verdict rejecting the AIG unit's contention because MedPro had committed a wrongful act when it turned down two settlement offers earlier in the wrongful death litigation, coverage was excluded. "At issue here is whether the claim against MedPro for a wrongful...

