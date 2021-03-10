Judge Says Affirming Khashoggi Tape Would Hurt US Security

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 9:36 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge has reversed course on his previous order that intelligence agencies must formally acknowledge the possession of a tape of the Saudi Arabian government's killing of journalist and dissident Jamal Khashoggi, saying that doing so would put national security at risk. Classified submissions by the Central Intelligence Agency and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence had shown that making an official acknowledgment about whether they possess the tape "would reveal information pertaining to intelligence sources and methods," U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer ruled on Tuesday. "The disclosure of [those sources and methods] could reasonably...

