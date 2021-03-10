Steel Parts Makers Say Zurich Can't Recoup $90M Settlement

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 9:19 PM EST) -- Zurich American Insurance Co. and its subsidiaries can't force the makers of steel connectors to help pay for a $90 million settlement over a Hawaiian builder's alleged poorly designed homes, the manufacturers have told a California federal court. Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. and Simpson Strong-Tie Co. Inc. filed suit on Tuesday, alleging that the Zurich companies can't compel the manufacturers to cover the insurers' loss in settling a homeowners class action against Gentry Homes Ltd. California law bars such an action, Simpson said. According to the manufacturers' complaint, the Zurich companies — which insure Gentry and Simpson — are behind a recent...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS