5th Circ. Pauses Challenge To Texas LNG Project

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 7:20 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit has temporarily paused a lawsuit brought by environmental groups challenging the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' decision granting a permit for a natural gas terminal and pipeline in South Texas, saying that because that permit is currently suspended, the case isn't ripe for review. In a five-page per curium opinion issued Tuesday, the panel explained that because "the permit is now an interim step in the agency's decision-making process," the appropriate remedy at this time is to hold the case in abeyance. Shrimpers and Fisherman of the RGV, Sierra Club and Save RGV from LNG appealed to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS