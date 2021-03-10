Sutter Health Must Face Trial In Insurance Buyers' $489M Suit

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 8:47 PM EST) -- Sutter Health will have to face claims that the hospital chain cost health insurance buyers upward of $489 million by forcing insurance companies to contract with all of its facilities in order to work with any specific one after a California federal court refused to kill the suit. U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler didn't allow the suit to escape unscathed, but she did largely come down on the side of the class of indirect purchasers in her Tuesday order largely denying summary judgment. Constantine Cannon LLP partner Jean King, who represents the health plan buyers, told Law360 Wednesday that their legal...

