6 Firms Pilot $30B Sale Of GE's Jet-Leasing Biz

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 9:02 AM EST) -- General Electric has agreed to merge GE Capital Aviation Services with Dublin-based AerCap Holdings NV in a $30 billion deal that was crafted by six law firms and stands to create a premier player in the aircraft leasing space, the companies said Wednesday. Under the terms of the agreement, GE will receive consideration valued at more than $30 billion, including about $24 billion in cash; 111.5 million ordinary shares, or 46% ownership of the merged company; and $1 billion in AerCap notes or cash that will be paid upon closing, according to a statement. Rumors that GE was eyeing a potential...

