UnitedHealth, Others Hit With 'No Poach' Conspiracy Suit

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 5:40 PM EST) -- The former information technology director for outpatient clinic Surgical Care Affiliates has filed a proposed class action in Illinois federal court accusing the company of conspiring with competitors to not hire each other's executives in order to depress salaries. Allan Spradling's suit, filed Tuesday in the Northern District of Illinois, said Surgical Care Affiliates LLC reached an illicit agreement in 2010 with companies including UnitedHealth Group Inc. and Tenet Healthcare Corp. and carried it out through at least 2017, in violation of the Sherman Act and Clayton Act. Surgical Care and its parent company, SCAI Holdings LLC, are facing related criminal...

