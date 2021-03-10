NC's Regan Confirmed To Lead EPA With Bipartisan Support

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 7:07 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden's pick to lead the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency was confirmed to the position on Wednesday with bipartisan Senate support, clearing the way for some of the administration's ambitious climate and environmental justice work to begin in earnest. Michael Regan, who has been serving as secretary of the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, was confirmed by a vote of 66-34 in the evenly split Senate late Wednesday afternoon. The support from both Republicans and Democrats mirrored the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works' 14-6 vote that brought his nomination to the Senate floor. "Michael Regan is the kind...

