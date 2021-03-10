Insurer Asks Ill. Justices To Undo Biometric Claim Coverage

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 7:03 PM EST) -- An insurer urged the Illinois Supreme Court on Wednesday to reverse a ruling that a policyholder's alleged disclosure of information to a single third party was enough to trigger its duty to defend the insured, a Chicago-area tanning salon, against a former employee's biometric privacy suit. West Bend Mutual Insurance Co. told Illinois' top justices during oral arguments that the invasion of privacy provision in its policy with Krishna Schaumburg Tan requires the tanning salon to have disclosed the underlying fingerprint data at issue to the public to trigger coverage. An accusation that Krishna shared former employee Klaudia Sekura's biometric information...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS