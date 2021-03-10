Houston Firm Must Face Defamation Suit Over Witness Ads

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 10:15 PM EST) -- A Houston attorney and his personal injury firm can't escape a suit accusing them of defaming a physician by paying for ads seeking medical malpractice witnesses, after a Texas appellate court found that the ads were essentially client solicitations not protected by a state free speech law. A three-justice Eighth Court of Appeals panel on Tuesday affirmed the denial of a motion to dismiss a suit accusing Anthony G. Buzbee and his firm, the Buzbee Law Firm, of defaming Dr. Roberto Canales in ads that appeared on Facebook, in the El Paso Times and in the area's Spanish language paper, El...

