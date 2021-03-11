Sen. Antitrust Panel Mulls Legislative Reforms, Big Tech

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 10:05 PM EST) -- Sen. Amy Klobuchar, presiding over her first hearing at the helm of the Senate antitrust subcommittee on Thursday, warned that there are "big cracks" in America's free market foundation due to a "major monopoly problem" caused by consolidation across the economy and blamed policy decisions going back 40 years. The Minnesota Democrat took over as chair of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust and Consumer Rights with the new Congress and has called for a series of hearings to consider antitrust reform measures, including a sweeping proposal she introduced last month. Opening the hearing on Thursday, she said, "it took...

