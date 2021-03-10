SEC Cautions Investors About Celebrity-Backed SPACs

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 5:19 PM EST) -- The explosion in special purpose acquisition companies endorsed by famous persons not affiliated with financial markets prompted a warning Wednesday from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission: Beware of celebrity-backed SPACs. A new alert by the SEC's Office of Investor Education points out that founders of a SPAC — a vehicle for taking companies public that has soared in popularity — generally acquire equity at favorable terms unavailable to the public. Thus, wealthy celebrities have strong incentives to consummate these transactions and are better positioned even if deals don't pan out. "Celebrities, like anyone else, can be lured into participating in...

