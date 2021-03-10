5th Circ. Backs FWS Approval Of Texas LNG Project

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 8:57 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit on Wednesday rejected a bid to halt construction of a multibillion-dollar liquefied natural gas project in southern Texas, saying the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service had sufficiently explained why it concluded the project wouldn't jeopardize the existence of endangered ocelots and jaguarundis. The Sierra Club and Defenders of Wildlife filed a petition for review with the Fifth Circuit in April 2020, challenging the sufficiency of the FWS' biological opinion and incidental take statement — issued in October 2019 — for the Rio Grande Liquefied Natural Gas and Rio Bravo Pipeline projects. The environmental groups argued the government's review...

