Ex-Rep. Katie Hill's Revenge Porn Suit Meets Skeptical Judge

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 8:18 PM EST) -- A California judge indicated Wednesday she will likely strike claims against a journalist accused of violating the state's revenge porn law by distributing nude photos of former U.S. Rep. Katie Hill taken without her consent, although she put off any final ruling after Hill filed a last-minute discovery motion. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Yolanda Orozco issued a tentative ruling before a remote hearing with the parties that outlined her intent to grant journalist Jennifer Van Laar's motion to strike the claims against her under California's anti-SLAPP statute, which aims to quickly end lawsuits that attempt to silence free speech....

